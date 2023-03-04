An Eagle Scout Court of Honor is set for today, March 4, at 2 p.m. in the Social Hall at St. John's Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St., for two Boy Scouts from Troop 78 in Lincoln.

Pius X sophomore Seth Berens and junior Lucas Klein will receive their awards for achieving the Eagle Scout rank, the highest level of scouting.

For his project, Berens made new directional signs for the hiking trails at Prairie Pines Nature Preserve. He is the son of Jamie and Jeff Berens of Lincoln.

Klein designed his project, and directed and managed a team of friends, family members and fellow Boy Scouts to install split rail fencing at the Izaak Walton shooting range. He is the son of Alisha and Tim Klein of Lincoln.

Boy Scouts Troop 78 is led by Scoutmaster Drew Kramer.