Cornhusker Marching Band Highlights Concert Wednesday

It’s showtime as the Cornhusker Marching Band Highlights Concert returns to the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Experience the sights and sounds of The Pride of All Nebraska as band members perform halftime shows from the 2021 season, their Pregame Spectacular and more.

“It’s been very fulfilling for the band to be back doing what we do,” said Tony Falcone, associate director of bands and director of the Cornhusker Marching Band. “The audience reception through the season has been tremendous, and I’m so happy to see the return of our sense of family.”

Sports media and communication senior Jansen Coburn said the band has put in countless hours dating back to the summer to prepare for the season.

“Each home game, we’ve been tasked with learning and performing a new show for our fans,” he said. “The Highlights Concert is a culmination of all the hard work that has been put into this season, and we are excited to have fun and showcase all of that hard work in front of the people who love and support what we do. We’d love to see as many of our friends, families and supporters as possible be there to see it.”