Cornhusker Marching Band Highlights Concert Wednesday

It’s showtime as the Cornhusker Marching Band Highlights Concert returns to the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
Experience the sights and sounds of The Pride of All Nebraska as band members perform halftime shows from the 2021 season, their Pregame Spectacular and more.
“It’s been very fulfilling for the band to be back doing what we do,” said Tony Falcone, associate director of bands and director of the Cornhusker Marching Band. “The audience reception through the season has been tremendous, and I’m so happy to see the return of our sense of family.”
Sports media and communication senior Jansen Coburn said the band has put in countless hours dating back to the summer to prepare for the season.
“Each home game, we’ve been tasked with learning and performing a new show for our fans,” he said. “The Highlights Concert is a culmination of all the hard work that has been put into this season, and we are excited to have fun and showcase all of that hard work in front of the people who love and support what we do. We’d love to see as many of our friends, families and supporters as possible be there to see it.”
He said being back in Memorial Stadium this year was “refreshing” after the pandemic kept the marching band away last season.
“Nebraska fans are unmatched, and performing in front of them every football Saturday has been a tremendous privilege,” he said.
Coburn has made lasting connections with his fellow band members.
“I remember joining middle school band and watching Husker football games on TV at home in California. After seeing the band on TV, I envisioned myself doing the same thing when I got to college,” he said. “The experience impacts my future, because I now have relationships with people that will last the rest of my life. The members in CMB are extraordinary musicians, students and people, and they’ve been a positive influence on me as I prepare to take on the next chapter in my life. Having lasting connections with them will serve me well.”
Tickets for the Highlights Concert are $20 for adults and $10 for students/seniors, and can be purchased in advance through the Lied Center for Performing Arts Box Office at 402-472-4747 or https://go.unl.edu/cmbhighlights.
Facemasks are currently required indoors on campus. For the latest information on COVID-19 protocols, visit https://covid19.unl.edu.