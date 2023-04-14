The Home Builders Association of Lincoln (HBAL) Careers in Construction Committee, in cooperation with Build Our Nebraska, will host a hands-on Construction Career Day for local area high schools Thursday, April 20, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Haymarket Park in Lot 19 (south parking lot), 403 Line Drive Circle.

The annual Construction Career Day will have over 25 companies for high school students to visit. Students will have the opportunity to speak with construction professionals and participate in hands-on construction activities. Some activities include a nail-driving competition, operating heavy equipment, building masonry walls, finishing concrete and more.

“Attending a construction career day can provide students with valuable opportunities to learn about the industry, meet professionals in the field and explore career possibilities," said Jereme Montgomery, event chair.

Questions? Contact Montgomery at jmontgomery@stephenandsmith.com or 402-525-5535.