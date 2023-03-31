If you’ve driven by the intersection of K Street and Antelope Valley Parkway recently, you may have seen signs of construction at Community Action’s Head Start center.

While most of the work is happening indoors, the facility at 1843 K St. is undergoing quite a transformation. Last month, Community Action began the second phase of renovations at its recently purchased early childhood center.

Renovations will transform the space formerly used for adult education (including most recently as Kaplan University) into one built where Lincoln’s youngest children and their families can thrive. One year from now, Lincoln will have its first-ever Home for Head Start.

Community Action has been providing early childhood education services through Head Start since the 1960s, and it serves 493 children and families across its service area—197 at the K Street Center. Until now, the agency has never had a permanent home for these education services.

Renovations will include building new classrooms with easily accessible restrooms and handwashing sinks, indoor and outdoor play areas, and spaces for supportive services such as adult literacy classes, financial well-being courses, nutrition education and more offered to Head Start participants and other neighbors.

“Tremendous support from our community has made it possible for us to initiate this project, which will ensure Lincoln’s youngest residents and their families can access the support they need to thrive,” said Heather Loughman, Community Action CEO. “Construction is underway, but we need community support to drive us home and complete this campaign, the results of which will strengthen early childhood education in Lincoln for generations to come.”

The first phase of improvements on the lower east portion of the facility were completed in April 2022. The second phase of improvements on the west and upper east portions of the facility will be completed in 2024. Of the $4.5 million Home for Head Start campaign goal, 60% has been raised so far. Former Lincoln City Council Member Carl Eskridge is chairing the volunteer fundraising effort.

“The most important investment we can make is in our children, and every child deserves access to the supports they need to succeed,” said Eskridge. “I invite my fellow community members to join me in contributing to this project today for a stronger Lincoln tomorrow.”

To learn more about Community Action’s Home for Head Start or give to support the campaign, visit www.communityactionatwork.org.