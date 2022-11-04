Composer David von Kampen to address LMTA Wednesday

The Lincoln Music Teachers Association will sponsor a workshop, "Fostering the Creative Student," featuring Lincoln composer David von Kampen at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Westbrook Music Building, Room 107, at 1104 R St. on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln downtown campus.

Von Kampen is a lecturer of music theory and literature at UNL where he teaches a variety of music courses and directs the Jazz Singers. He also teaches applied composition at Concordia University and serves as music coordinator for the Sanctuary worship at Christ Lutheran Church in Lincoln.