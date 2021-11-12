 Skip to main content
Community Learning Centers focus of LPS Learning Lunch Wednesday
Community Learning Centers focus of LPS Learning Lunch Wednesday

The next Lincoln Public Schools Learning Lunch virtual presentation will address "Full Service Community Schools" Wednesday, Nov. 17 at noon, with a question-and-answer session following around 12:30 p.m.

Lincoln Community Learning Centers Director Nola Derby-Bennett will take a deep dive into the goals of local Community Learning Centers and how the CLCs focus on helping to develop smart kids, thriving families and strong neighborhoods.

For more information and the complete Learning Lunch lineup, visit https://home.lps.org/communications/learning-lunch/.

Nola Derby-Bennett

Derby-Bennett

 COURTESY PHOTO
