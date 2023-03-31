Children ages 1-12 are encouraged to hop around outside First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., looking for eggs, solving riddles, gathering special treats and having some "eggstra" special fun at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8.

This community Easter egg hunt starts at the corner of 21st and E streets. The event includes free donuts and pictures with the Easter bunny.

Parking will be available in the north parking lot. Bring your own basket. No registration required. All children are welcome to participate.