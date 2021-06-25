Cockerill receives P.E.O. STAR Scholarship

Emmalee Cockerill, a 2021 graduate of Lincoln Pius X Catholic High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter IY of Lincoln.

Chapter IY recognized Cockerill’s achievement at an outdoor ceremony on June 16.

Cockerill has participated in the Pius X choir, girls golf team, Bible study, fall retreat and S.T.A.G.E. (Student Theater and Godly Evangelization). She is a National Honor Society member. In addition, she has held a part-time job, served as a camp counselor and volunteered at her church.

She will attend Benedictine College in Kansas in the fall, majoring in biology and minoring in Spanish. Her career goal is to become a genetics counselor. Her parents are Brian and Angela Cockerill of Lincoln.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

Chapter IY has been a part of the Lincoln community since it was organized in 2013.