Cockerill receives P.E.O. STAR Scholarship

Emmalee Cockerill, a 2021 graduate of Lincoln Pius X Catholic High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter IY of Lincoln.
Chapter IY recognized Cockerill’s achievement at an outdoor ceremony on June 16.
Cockerill has participated in the Pius X choir, girls golf team, Bible study, fall retreat and S.T.A.G.E. (Student Theater and Godly Evangelization). She is a National Honor Society member. In addition, she has held a part-time job, served as a camp counselor and volunteered at her church.
She will attend Benedictine College in Kansas in the fall, majoring in biology and minoring in Spanish. Her career goal is to become a genetics counselor. Her parents are Brian and Angela Cockerill of Lincoln.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.
Chapter IY has been a part of the Lincoln community since it was organized in 2013.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans.
The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.
What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters.
To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful educational philanthropies and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org.