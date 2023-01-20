 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City Impact reading support program starts Tuesday

City Impact Literacy (CI Literacy) is a holistic reading support program that helps all children, specifically those most vulnerable, become both skilled readers and lifelong learners.

CI's 2023 second semester program will take place on Tuesday evenings and run weekly Jan. 24-May 9, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the City Impact Center, 1035 N. 33rd St.

Program participants will receive a healthy snack upon arrival, one-on-one or small group tutoring, and literacy experiences that promote curiosity, creativity and active learning. Dinner will also be served.

Complete the online application form at https://cityimpact.org/city-impact-literacy or visit City Impact Tuesday-Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and register with a staff member. For additional information, call 402-477-8080.

