City Impact finds good fit in new executive director

Kristy Goodwin calls Lincoln her second home. Although she was raised, educated and employed in the Chicago area, she frequented the capital city in the summers when her family came to visit aunts and uncles and cousins.

She remembers getting a Runza, craving Lazlo’s beer-battered onion rings, and baking cakes from scratch with her Aunt Bea. Her Air Park aunt, Aunt Emma, had a family connection with the celebrated Husker football team and Aaron Davis. And Aunt Emma’s husband, John Roseberry, owned Roseberry’s Martial Arts. Goodwin recalls stopping into the dojo to try out some of the moves.

Her return to Lincoln in February wasn’t for a visit but to begin her new job as executive director of City Impact. Just about a block down the street from the City Impact Center, 1035 N. 33rd St., is Angelic Temple Church of God in Christ that Goodwin attended with her preacher father when in town decades ago.

The 25,000-square-foot City Impact Center opened in 2014 and houses a large multipurpose room, six classrooms, offices and the Scheels Gym and Fitness Center. Prior to that, City Impact was offering programming like Bible clubs and literacy tutoring out of area churches and in collaboration with Lincoln Public Schools.

Goodwin is excited about growing City Impact’s programs and reach as the third executive director of the faith-based organization that focuses on mentoring, teaching, empowering and transforming youth. City Impact connects with youth at all levels – spiritually, mentally and socially, and develops them and their communities from the inside out. Its programs engage children in grades kindergarten and beyond, preparing them to be leaders in their community.

City Impact’s reading programs help fulfill the teaching part of the four-pronged outreach as students engage in one-on-one tutoring, targeted literacy activities and book clubs. Weekly Bible study for elementary and youth is provided as well.

The organization’s original focus was the Malone Neighborhood near 20th and U streets, where co-founder and City Impact’s first executive director, Brad Bryan, still lives. The core target reach area has since expanded and now includes the Title I school neighborhoods of Clinton, Hartley, Elliott, McPhee and Everett.

As a member of City Impact’s Board of Directors, Bryan was included in Goodwin’s interviewing process. He said he felt like Goodwin’s faith experience and educational background are a good fit with CI’s efforts and its mission to empower under-resourced communities.

Bryan added that he believes that he and Goodwin have a common vision for the organization. “We always envisioned God would establish a model,'' Bryan said. “We would like to be a leader in youth development in the area of faith and leadership development.”

Goodwin also commented that she wants City Impact’s holistic approach to be a beacon for the whole state.

CI Board of Directors Chair Craig Ames said, “We are confident that her skills, professional experience and vision of the Gospel in action will support and amplify our mission to mentor, teach and empower under-resourced youth in Lincoln.” He added, “She’s obviously passionate about mentorship and youth development.”

In her last two jobs, Goodwin worked in higher education with a focus on high schoolers, first as director of Recruitment and Outreach at Governors State University, where she developed and implemented a recruitment strategy to acquire its first freshman class. Later she prepared youth of color for post-secondary education as director of College Pathway Programs for Governors.

Goodwin believes she is a good match for City Impact because she understands programming and the heartbeat of youth. She built connections while at Governors, and those students still call and stay in touch, she said.

“That was most of my career,” she explained. “I was engaged with students. They were part of my everyday action.”

At the one-month mark of her new job, Goodwin said she could already tell that City Impact has effective programs. Moving forward, her desire is to let youth know that City Impact is a community organization that sees them and hears them and provides a place they can grow. Making sure youth can say what is important to them and then incorporating that into programming is one of her goals.

Goodwin’s theology training is another good fit for City Impact. She received her master of theological studies from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago after singing professionally on the Gospel circuit from ages 16-35. She also secured a Master of Education in instructional leadership and a master’s in management from two other Chicago universities.

A certified trauma healing facilitator through the Trauma Healing Institute, Goodwin wants to bring some of that training to share with City Impact employees. The institute’s approach focuses on trauma, grief and addictions using scriptural principles to bring healing.

“It’s not just dealing with emotions,” Goodwin explained. “It’s intentional processing through what’s happening in their life.”

Goodwin also has some chaplain training, having worked with HIV and AIDS patients through Urban CPE and people transitioning from various addictions at Bonaventure House in Chicago. She said those experiences taught her to actively listen, sit back and know what it means to accompany someone.

Now she’s poised to accompany a group of diverse Lincoln youth as they are mentored and empowered. Goodwin sees City Impact’s role as not just celebrating youth for who they are but developing them into who they can be.

Goodwin has personally experienced the benefits of being supported and developed as a part of the RISE Together Mentoring Program through Union Theological Seminary. Her Chicago cohort is made up of women of color in various settings who support each other as they explore their calling inside and outside of the church.

In 2021, City Impact reached out to students with 1,500 mentoring hours through its CI Mentoring (one-on-one community mentoring) and Success Mentoring Program, offered at three Lincoln high schools for juniors and seniors identified by LPS as falling through the cracks. The program follows them through their first two years post high school.

