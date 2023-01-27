City Impact Bible Club for Kids starts Feb. 9

The Bible tells us that children are a reward from God (Psalm 127:3) and that we are to teach them His ways (Deuteronomy 6:7).

Discipleship of anyone—including our children—begins by teaching them the Bible, and City Impact’s Bible Club for Kids is one way to start.

Through the Bible Club for Kids, City Impact partners with parents in the discipleship of their kindergarten through 5th-grade students to teach them to view themselves as God sees them, and to help them develop the rhythms and discipline of a lifelong pursuit of Christ.

This year’s Bible Club for Kids will begin Thursday, Feb, 9, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., featuring playful activities, prayer, Christian facilitators and an interactive game-based curriculum.

How to register

There are several ways to register your child for this faith-based program. Applications are available online through Feb. 6. In-person registration at the City Impact Center is open Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 28, and on Feb. 4 from 9-11 a.m.

Volunteer opportunities are also available. Visit https://cityimpact.org/ci-faith/ for more information.