Christmas with Wesleyan concert Sunday at First UMC

Nebraska Wesleyan University choirs will be joined by choral ensembles from Waverly High School and the Lincoln Boys Choir to share the music and message of the season in the concert “Let Heaven and Nature Sing: Christmas with Wesleyan.”

Performances are scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St.

The five choral ensembles, consisting of more than 150 musicians, will be accompanied by a string quintet, oboe, guitar, percussion, piano and organ. Audiences are invited to sing along with the choirs in familiar carols, including "Joy to the World" and "O Come, All Ye Faithful."

Tom Trenney, director of choirs at Nebraska Wesleyan University, serves as artistic director of Christmas with Wesleyan. "We believe the music and message we share can bring healing to our souls and hope to our hearts," Trenney says.

The performance is free and open to the public. A freewill offering will be collected to benefit Friendship Home, a Lincoln nonprofit empowering freedom from domestic violence. Contact hreeves@nebrwesleyan.edu for more information about the performance.