Christian Men’s Chorus seeks director

The Nebraska Christian Men’s Chorus is an ecumenical group of men who love to sing. The chorus has brought songs to the community for over 25 years.

The chorus seeks a choral director. It performs at senior living centers, sporting events (singing the National Anthem at Lincoln Saltdogs and Lincoln Stars games), churches and civic organizations.

Songs are selected from a wide range of genres including pop, musicals, classics, patriotic and religious. This selection allows for more engagement with audiences and with their various interests and memories.

The choral director is responsible for leading the men in rehearsals and programs, and in helping select music for the chorus. The choral director is paid a monthly stipend.

The chorus practices on Thursdays at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., from 6:30-8 p.m. and performs three to four times a month. There are no practices after mid-December until the end of February.

For more information, contact Larry Wieskamp, president, at 402-802-6883 or larryawieskamp@yahoo.com, or Jim Kelly, assistant director, at 402-560-4313 or kj53942@yahoo.com.