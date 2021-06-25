Christ Lincoln students finalists in National Book Challenge

Teacher Laura Asplin and her third-grade class at Christ Lincoln School have been named finalists in the 2020-21 National Book Challenge hosted by Studentreasures Publishing.

For this honor, the class will receive a $50 gift card, plus a published author certificate for each student. Each of the third grade authors were recognized for their contributions to their book “Friendship Is...,” which was published earlier this year through Studentreasures’ free publishing program.

Asplin and her students created “Friendship Is...” after being inspired by their ideas of friendship and what it means to them. The third grade authors researched, wrote and illustrated their friendship book before sending the completed pages to be published.

“It was thrilling to see this class and their teacher rewarded for the use of their God-given talents," said Mark L'Heureux, principal of Christ Lincoln Elementary School.

As a finalist in the National Book Challenge, Asplin’s students' book was selected from entries across the country and awarded as a Top 50 book based on its originality, creative storyline and colorful illustrations. This nationwide contest was open to more than 60,290 books that were submitted to Studentreasures for free publishing this school year.

“These students now have the honor of being recognized for creating one of the top student-published books in the country as part of our National Book Challenge," said Chad Zimmerman, president and chief executive officer of Studentreasures.

