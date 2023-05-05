Children will have the opportunity to cash in their creative business ideas at the Spring Business Fair hosted in the front yard at Acton Academy, 8400 Cody Drive, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

Youth will launch real businesses with real products for real money at the one-day pop-up event.

“Imagine a farmers market or craft fair. The only difference is every business and product sold will be created, owned and ran by a 5- to 17-year-old,” said Zach Harsin, co-founder of Acton Academy Lincoln, a chair member on the Spring Business Fair planning committee. “The goal of the event is simply to provide a platform for youth to experience the power of entrepreneurship for themselves.”

The public is invited to attend, but come prepared. Each business charges real money for real products or services. According to Harsin, most businesses take out a loan from their parents that they then repay from their revenue from the fair.

Questions? Contact Ellaina Manning at hello@actonacademylincoln.com or 402-858-5151.