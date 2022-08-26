Children’s Museum offers Husker Game Day Play Dates

The Lincoln Children’s Museum is offering Game Day Play Dates during the 2022 Husker football season.

The program offers parents and guardians the opportunity to register their child to attend a staff-led play date at the museum while guardians head to Memorial Stadium to cheer on the Huskers.

“This program is a great opportunity for kids to grow up within the Husker fan-base, which is such an exciting part about living in Lincoln,” said Mandy Haase-Thomas, the museum’s director of operations. “Plus, parents and guardians can participate in their own Husker traditions while the kids get to have their own fun.”

Game Day Play Dates provide football-themed games and activities, time to explore the museum exhibits and a mid-game snack or the option of a meal from Kazoo’s U-Stop Café during lunch or dinner times. Attendees are also encouraged to wear game-day gear supporting their favorite team.

Game Day Play Dates are offered during most Husker football home games. The program is reserved for ages 5-12 and requires preregistration. On game day, children can be dropped off 60 minutes before kick-off and picked up within 90 minutes after the official end of the game.

To learn more and register, visit www.lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/GDPD.

The Lincoln Children’s Museum invites children to create, discover and learn through the power of play. The museum’s hands-on exhibits, day and summer camps, and learning programs provide opportunities for children to gain knowledge in arts, sciences and humanities. Every visit, membership, donation or in-museum purchase helps support the museum’s mission. To learn more, visit www.lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.