Children and Families Foundation awarded $60K grant

The Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, located at 215 Centennial Mall South in Lincoln, has received a $60,000 Primary Prevention grant awarded by Prevent Child Abuse America (PCA America) with funding from the W. K. Kellogg Foundation.

The grant supports the foundation's work to transform child welfare policy and systems focused on building sustainable, long-term partnerships and pathways between primary and downstream child abuse and neglect prevention efforts.

“Nebraska is on its way toward building a statewide community well-being system, but we have a lot of work left to do," said Kathy Stokes, associate vice president of Child Abuse Prevention at Nebraska Children and staff lead of Prevent Child Abuse Nebraska. “Grants like this, and the entire Thriving Families, Safer Children effort, help Nebraska build capacity for community-based prevention. We believe that all individuals and families face challenges and that providing support early, before challenges turn to crises, improves outcomes for children, adults and communities.”

Thriving Families, Safer Children is a first-of-its-kind effort of the U.S. Children’s Bureau, Casey Family Programs, the Casey Foundation, and Prevent Child Abuse America. The partnership is working in 22 sites from coast to coast and a sovereign tribal nation. The Thriving Families effort seeks to demonstrate that intentional, coordinated investments in a full continuum of prevention, along with community-based networks of support, will promote overall child and family well-being, equity and other positive outcomes for children and families.

Goals of the Primary Prevention grant include:

• Expand the capacity of the Thriving Families movement to develop and maintain more equitable working relationships and authentic partnerships between the child protection and family serving systems and communities.

• Develop intentional cross-systems partnerships and integrate the core components of public health approaches to preventing child abuse and neglect.

• Strengthen, support and connect youth, parents and community members with real life experiences as they emerge in leadership roles within the Thriving Families movement.

“Preventing childhood adversity is critical to building more healthy and prosperous communities – and prevention can only happen in partnership," said Dr. Melissa Merrick, president and CEO of PCA America. "The chapters that were selected for this Thriving Families, Safer Children grant are committed to working across sectors to develop equitable systems that benefit all children and families and break harmful intergenerational cycles of trauma and poverty. At a time when all families and systems are experiencing some level of strain, these grantees are working to reframe the approach to family support away from reactive child welfare systems to a proactive, holistic method that emphasizes cross-sectoral collaboration to support the well-being of children and families.”

Nebraska Children and its Bring Up Nebraska partners will conduct a participatory action research study focusing on people with lived experience from groups overrepresented in the child welfare system. These lived experience experts will help inform root causes of inequity and how prevention systems can be improved to meet all families' critical needs. They will be engaged in an interactive process with researchers in collecting and reviewing data and co-creating answers to research questions. They will have a core role in developing shared findings and recommendations and will become active leaders in their local prevention collaboratives.

Nebraska Children and Families Foundation partners with communities to create a well-being system that strengthens families, supports unconnected young people, creates learning opportunities for Nebraska’s future workforce, and empowers parents to raise healthy children. To learn more, visit www.NebraskaChildren.org.

