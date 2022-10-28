Child Advocacy Center changes name to better reflect services

For the last 24 years, the community has known the Lincoln/Lancaster County Child Advocacy Center as Child Advocacy Center, or more notably, as the CAC. Throughout 2019 and early 2020, the CAC Board of Directors embarked on a strategic planning initiative to examine the need of the CAC to expand services, as well as an in-depth review of the organization’s name and logo to determine how well they represented the CAC, what it does, and most importantly, the children it serves.

This ultimately led to launching the current building expansion project, which allows for co-location with the Lincoln Police Department Special Victims Unit, and a complete rebrand of the CAC to better reflect its services. As of Oct. 19, the former Lincoln/Lancaster Child Advocacy Center is now BraveBe Child Advocacy Center, with the tagline: Where Truth Speaks.

Throughout the years, the BraveBe team members have provided safety and support in times of crisis for children and families in southeast Nebraska. They have been steadfast in putting kids first, always, and ensuring they have the tools, resources and support to heal from what happened to them. Through forensic interviews, medical exams, advocacy and connected resources, the BraveBe team helps to reduce trauma, seek justice and provide hope for those experiencing trauma.

By changing their name, BraveBe Child Advocacy Center staff members are not changing who they are; they are simply embracing who they’ve always been – providing a safe place for kids and families to go during their darkest time, where they discover their own bravery by speaking their truth and receiving the resources and encouragement they need to heal. The BraveBe team remains committed to passionately serving child victims of crime in southeast Nebraska.

The name was inspired by a quote from Melissa Tumino:

“[Brave be the ones] who look fear and hurt in the face and say move aside, you are in the way.” – Melissa Tumino

According to BraveBe Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Paige Piper, “Our name and our tagline represent the three most important things we want children to know when they walk through our doors – they are brave, their voice matters, and we believe them. It was a privilege to work with the KidGlov team to better reflect not only who we are as an organization, but also the courageousness of the children and families we serve.”

To learn more about BraveBe Child Advocacy Center’s work across southeast Nebraska, visit BraveBe.org.