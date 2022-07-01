Chief Standing Bear scholarship winners announced

Local author Joe Starita started the Chief Standing Bear Journey for Justice Scholarship Fund in 2012. It annually awards scholarships to Nebraska Native American high school graduates. This year, Starita and his committee awarded $2,000 scholarships to 15 Native students across the state – the most ever in one year. To date, the scholarship, which is an endowed fund within the Nebraska Community Foundation, has been awarded to 51 Native students.

Among this year’s winners are:

Octavia Blue Bird: A member of the Santee Sioux Tribe, Octavia graduated with a 3.9 GPA and will attend the University of Minnesota-Morris as a psychology major who eventually hopes to become a criminologist. She is highly motivated to become a good role model to younger Natives and inspire them to get an education.

Meadow LaMere: A member of the Winnebago (Ho-Chunk) Tribe, Meadow graduated from Lincoln High School after working 40 hours a week her senior year to help pay for college. She eventually hopes to become a private investigator and “to become a great role model for my five younger siblings.”

Jordayn LaPlante: A member of the Santee Sioux Tribe, Jordayn graduated with a 3.6 GPA and plans to attend the Nebraska Indian Community College in Santee, studying business management and then starting his own business on the Santee Reservation. “My parents have always expected a lot from me, so I would just love to show them what I can do with this opportunity in my life.”

Charles Parker: A member of the Omaha Tribe, Charles graduated from Walthill High School with a 2.8 GPA and will attend Wayne State College as a cybersecurity major. Raised primarily by his grandmother, Charles was Walthill’s student council vice president and often used his free time to help clean up the community.

Nicole Patton: A member of the Oglala Lakota Tribe, Nicole earned an associate degree in May from Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff and will attend Bellevue University in the fall. At Bellevue, she will go into sustainability management, “which will help me learn more ways to take care of the planet and all the living things that reside on it.”

Lily Phillips: A member of the Omaha Tribe, Lily was Walthill High’s valedictorian, class president and student council president. She has been accepted at Fremont’s Midland University where she will major in nursing.

Jozlyn Wegher: A member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, Jozlyn graduated from Lincoln High School, where she was involved with many Native youth groups – like the Native Trauma Warriors and the Indian Education Parent Committee. Fascinated with history, she wants to study film and learn how to tell Native history with a camera.

Janelle Wolfe: A member of the Omaha Tribe, Janelle is a 71-year-old student pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Wayne State College. She earned an associate degree in Alcohol and Drug Counseling from the Nebraska Indian Community College in Macy and is learning to speak the Omaha language in her spare time.

