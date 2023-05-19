The Community Health Endowment of Lincoln (CHE) will sponsor a Community Conversation about the current state of mentoring in Lincoln, as well as the challenges and benefits.

“The Power of Mentoring and Human Connection in Lincoln” will take place at noon Friday, May 26, via a Zoom webinar.

The Lincoln Youth Mentoring Coalition reports that while Lincoln supports mentoring, nearly 1,000 youth in Lincoln are currently awaiting a mentorship match. Additionally, the number of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) seeking a mentor is far greater than the number of BIPOC mentors.

The panel will provide information about this topic and share personal insights from mentor and mentee perspectives.

The panelists include: Jim Bennett, coordinator, TeamMates of Lincoln; K.B. Mensah, executive director, Visionary Youth; Angel Geller (Umoⁿhoⁿ), lead family coordinator, Society of Care; Je’Kerra Hopper, a former mentee, current mentor and community leader.

The panel will be moderated by Steve Solorio, youth program director of the Latino Leadership Youth programs at El Centro de las Américas.

This Community Conversation will be available online via a Zoom webinar and is free to the public. Individuals may register by visiting bit.ly/lincolnmentoring. Registration is recommended even if you are unable to attend the live webinar. A recording of the Community Conversation will be emailed after the event to all who registered.