Chancellor Green discusses challenges in colleges and athletics

It’s been a tumultuous time for college students, faculty, staff and administrators over the past 18 months. Dr. Ronnie Green can attest to that and much more.
“We’ve been in this really strange time, going on two years now in COVID-19. It has been a challenge for everyone in the world. It’s been a challenge for higher education, as well. But I will tell you, I can’t be prouder than the way your university has handled COVID,” said the University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor in addressing the Executive Club on Monday at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Haymarket district of downtown Lincoln.
“We took on that challenge. We addressed it straight up with how we were going to do it with common sense. And, we used a common sense approach to deal with the kind of challenges that we didn’t even know for sure would be fully presented in this pandemic,” Green said. “And we have been one of the, if not the most, in-person institutions in the country throughout the period of time since the summer of 2020. We are 100% back now in-person, fully in-person with all of our course work and activities on campus, and certainly still dealing with it as you can see me here carrying my mask.”
In addition to adhering to mask protocol, Green attributed the university’s success against COVID-19 to testing to the tune of 52,000 tests on campus to date since the third week of August. He said UNL does that amount of testing to protect the community.
“Now we do all of the tests ourselves. We do all of them in-house. We developed that capacity ourselves a year ago in the summer of 2020. We do that to protect the spread of those people still being contacted with COVID,” said Green, who is in his sixth year as UNL chancellor. “Fortunately, with those 52,000 tests we have had less than 1.2% that were positive, and we are very pleased about that. It’s still circulating out there, as you know.”
He said of the positive tests, most of those infected were asymptomatic or have had mild cases. But that was not the most striking statistic shared by Green.
“Here’s something that will surprise you. In all of those 18 months, in all of the COVID situations, we have had no deaths associated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, not one. We have had very, very few hospitalizations, as well,” Green said.
He attributed that to following the established protocols and to the vaccination rate. He said the faculty and staff have an 83% vaccination rate, all on a voluntary basis and no mandates. And similarly, the student population ranks at 73% vaccinated.
However, the coronavirus is not the only thing Green has been undertaking over the past couple of years. In addition to the building growth on both campuses, of which there is $500 million worth presently happening in projects, Green sits on the Board of the Big Ten Conference, and a year ago last August he was appointed to the Presidential Forum of the NCAA as the Big Ten representative. That forum consists of 32 members, and they help make rule decisions for NCAA schools and their athletic programs.
These kinds of positions and oversight have enabled Green to make some keen observations toward what is happening all at once in the realms of higher education activities; or, as he likes to say, “the ever-changing landscapes of collegiate athletics.”
As Green describes the current “landscapes,” he points out that there is an evolution at play with three separate levels of impact on college sports, and at times they appear incongruent. The issues making their marks on university sports are: Name Image Likeness, pay to play and “the whole idea of what is the structure of collegiate athletics going to be?”
“Name Image Likeness is the ability for a student athlete to be able to monetize some of their value from their personal brand. You’ve seen a little bit of that happen with Lexi Sun, and what Lexi has done already in terms of that happening since July 1, when that became legal under the auspices of legislation around the country that have passed laws, including Nebraska,” Green explained while referencing the senior outside-hitting star on the NU volleyball team.
“It’s not a bad thing. But the roll-out of it and the implementation of it is not going to be completely simple,” he said, being completely in favor of the legislation benefiting the student athletes before defining a key element to how NIL will be implemented.
“Now, here’s the most important line: Name Image Likeness cannot be used as a recruiting inducement for student athletes. That’s the implementation part that’s going to be pretty challenging,” Green said. “We have to get this right, and it can’t be done wrong. And it’s going to be a little bit of a Wild, Wild West because the NCAA has not really legislated it. They’ve left it to the conferences and institutions.”
Then Green launched into the pay to play subject without mincing words.
“The second thing that is happening simultaneously with collegiate athletics is pay to play. So collegiate athletics is an amateur enterprise; it should absolutely be an amateur enterprise. It’s attached to higher education. It shouldn’t be a pay to play enterprise. I’m not reserved about that. I will tell you exactly what I think. And I believe most of my colleagues in higher education would agree with that.”
Green explained that this matter has been going through the courts for some time, and not all things have been completely resolved, and the determinations have not been made to this point by the NCAA, which again, leaves it to the conferences to decide.
“The third one is the whole idea of what is the structure of collegiate athletics going to be. The NCAA is under fire right now, folks. It really is,” said Green, speaking from his first-hand experiences with the presidential forum and Big Ten board positions. “There’s a lot of lack of trust and belief in the NCAA right now amongst the Institutions, especially in D-1.
“There’s another thing called the Knight Commission, which did a major study of college football and came forward with a major report this past year that recommended that college football should be carved out of the NCAA, and it should be run by a completely different organization,” he shared, referring in particular to the D-1 Power 5 Conferences in football. “They (Power 5) should form their own entity to run college football because the NCAA doesn’t largely run it now.”
Green said in his opinion, the NCAA should follow the recommendations made by the Knight Commission. The Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics was formed by John and Jim Knight in 1989, and according to its website, it is “an independent group with a legacy of leading reforms that strengthen the educational mission of college sports.”
With all this tumult, change and uncertainty in today’s college athletics, Green takes comfort because of the leadership that has been formed at Nebraska.
“I’m really pleased that we have Trev Alberts in that slot for AD for a whole host of reasons, not the least of which is he’s the right leader,” Green said. “But I’m really pleased he’s there as we negotiate all of this.”
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.