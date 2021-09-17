Chancellor Green discusses challenges in colleges and athletics

“Now we do all of the tests ourselves. We do all of them in-house. We developed that capacity ourselves a year ago in the summer of 2020. We do that to protect the spread of those people still being contacted with COVID,” said Green, who is in his sixth year as UNL chancellor. “Fortunately, with those 52,000 tests we have had less than 1.2% that were positive, and we are very pleased about that. It’s still circulating out there, as you know.”

He said of the positive tests, most of those infected were asymptomatic or have had mild cases. But that was not the most striking statistic shared by Green.

“Here’s something that will surprise you. In all of those 18 months, in all of the COVID situations, we have had no deaths associated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, not one. We have had very, very few hospitalizations, as well,” Green said.

He attributed that to following the established protocols and to the vaccination rate. He said the faculty and staff have an 83% vaccination rate, all on a voluntary basis and no mandates. And similarly, the student population ranks at 73% vaccinated.