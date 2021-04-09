Chamberfest coming to UNL Friday

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music Spring Chamberfest will take place Friday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 18 at 1:30 and 4 p.m.

All performances will feature different chamber groups. The Friday evening performance will include eight chamber groups. There will also be a couple of 30-minute intermissions due to COVID-19 protocols.

The early Sunday afternoon performance includes six chamber groups and will have one 30-minute intermission due to COVID protocols. The late Sunday afternoon performance will feature five chamber groups and will have one 30-minute intermission due to COVID protocols.

There will be no in-person audience for any of the performances, but all performances will be live webcast. Visit music.unl.edu the day of the performance for the link.

