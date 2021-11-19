Center’s Toyland holiday toy distribution returns Dec. 4-7

The Center for People in Need has announced the return of Toyland, a special event to distribute toys to children ages newborn through 18. The annual event, which was not held last year due to the pandemic, will take place Dec. 4-7.

“All children deserve to have a happy holiday season,” said Chris Funk, executive director. “We are proud to partner with Toys for Tots to provide families in need with holiday gifts for their children.”

The Toyland distribution will be on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 6-7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants must wear a mask and be a Center client to attend. For more information on how to become a Center client, visit cfpin.org/center-card or call 402-476-4357.

Many volunteers are needed each day to support the event. Individuals and groups are encouraged to participate and may help with everything from greeting and guiding participants to stocking and distributing toys. Those interested in volunteering should sign up for specific shifts at cfpin.org/volunteer.

“Volunteers are a hugely important part of the Center, but never more so than during special events like this,” said Funk.