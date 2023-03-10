Trail Life USA Troop NE-0001 invites Lincoln-area families to an Easter Egg Capture the Flag event at Camp Sonshine’s Shiloh location, 2260 W. Wittstruck Rd. in Roca (south of Lincoln) Saturday, March 25, from 3:30-6 p.m.

Play Capture the Flag with giant Easter eggs! Admission is $5/child or $10/family due at the event. Register by March 22 at http://bit.ly/3RGotKh.

Trail Life USA is a Christian outdoor scouting group focused on mentoring boys. Troop NE-0001 is a new troop chartered through Camp Sonshine in February 2022. Funds raised from this event will help purchase uniforms and pay dues to keep the troop affordable for all.

“We wanted to do something fun with the community,” said Troop Treasurer Tiffany Walker. “A lot of kids’ groups sell things as fundraisers, but everyone’s having a tough time with extra cash right now. Families always want memorable things to do with their kids, especially around a holiday. We hope this will provide a good time for an afternoon.”