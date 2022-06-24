Capital City Kiwanis awards 2022 scholarships

The Kiwanis Club of Lincoln-Capital City and the Capital City Kiwanis Club Foundation formally awarded their 2022 scholarships in person for the first time in a couple of years due to COVID-19. Usually there are five winners, but this year the applicants were so close, club members pitched in and supported a sixth scholarship.

Students and their families were invited to attend either the May 24 or June 7 Capital City Kiwanis meetings at Second Baptist Church to receive their $1,000 scholarships.

Kenton Brass, Pius X High School, received a Capital City Foundation Scholarship and is headed to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pursue a Business Management degree.

Carson Brodersen, Norris High School, was awarded the Bob and Dottie Orshek Scholarship and will attend UNL to pursue a civil engineering and business degree.

Heather Jean Riensche, Norris High School, received a Capital City Foundation Scholarship and will pursue a degree in Microbiology at UNL.

Thomas Svoboda, a Lincoln Christian High School graduate, was awarded the Gwen Farmer Memorial Nursing Scholarship and will attend the Bryan College of Health Sciences to pursue a Nursing degree.

Gionna Weber, Norris High School, was awarded the Beverly Carlson Education Scholarship and is headed to UNL to earn a degree in elementary education with a minor in cultural affairs.

Brianna Wemhoff, Pius X High School, received a Capital City Foundation Scholarship and plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha to earn a degree in Physical Therapy.

All of the students were chosen based on their academic achievements and service to their communities. The applicants must be from Lancaster County and plan to attend a Nebraska college to be eligible for these scholarships. The Capital City Kiwanis Foundation and Club Scholarship program started in 1977 and continues to help local students further their education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0