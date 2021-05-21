Capital City Kiwanis awards 2021 scholarships

The Kiwanis Club of Lincoln-Capital City and the Capital City Kiwanis Club Foundation formally awarded 2021 scholarships at a May meeting.

The five winners were honored via a club Zoom meeting again this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but that did not dampen the excitement and appreciation showed by the students.

Sierra Bryant, of Norris High School, was awarded the Gwen Farmer Memorial Nursing Scholarship, which she will use to attend Wayne State College to pursue a nursing degree.

Ella Hendrickson, of Lincoln Southeast High School, received a Capital City Foundation Scholarship to use at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for a pre-med degree.

Calleigh Osmera, of Raymond Central High School, was awarded the Beverly Carlson Education Scholarship and is headed to Concordia University to earn a degree in Elementary Education and Coaching.

Evada Palmer, of Lincoln High School, received a Capital City Foundation Scholarship to pursue a Bio-Chem and Pre-Med degree at UNL.

Mason Warner, of Pius X High School, received a Capital City Foundation Scholarship and plans to attend UNL.

All of the students were chosen based on their academic achievements and service to their communities. They must be from Lancaster County and plan to attend a Nebraska college to be eligible for these scholarships. The Capital City Kiwanis Foundation and Club scholarship program started in 1977 and continues to help local students further their education.

