Capital City Horse and Pony Club receives 4-H award

Lancaster County 4-H has named the Capital City Horse and Pony Club (CCHPC) winner of the October Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

Current club officers are President Rick Adams, Vice President Holly (Warner) Adams, Secretary Danielle Elkins and Treasurer Jessica Falk. Their 2022 board of directors includes two 4-H parents.

For many years, the club has helped with the Lancaster County 4-H horse program in a variety of ways:

• Serving as superintendent of the 4-H Horse Games show at the Lancaster County Super Fair, bringing some equipment and helping reset barrels and poles.

• Hosting open horse shows that are open to, and attended by, 4-H youth.

• This year, the club was set to host a District Horse Show at its arena near Raymond, though rain forced the show to move to an alternate location.

“Capital City Horse and Pony Club is a family-oriented club that is focused on supporting the youth in our club and in 4-H,” said Warner. “We enjoy watching the youth compete and seeing their progress over the years. Our favorite experience as 4-H volunteers is getting to see so many youth participate, and visiting with parents and youth at the county fair every year.”

Extension Associate Kate Pulec said: “It is so great for the 4-H youth to see these local clubs supporting their growth in their projects and help them find an avenue to continue their passion in the equine community.”