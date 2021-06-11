 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Camp for aspiring kid entrepreneurs starts Monday
0 Comments

Camp for aspiring kid entrepreneurs starts Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There's still time to register for a Biznovator Camp for aspiring kid entrepreneurs, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 14-17, and from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Southeast Community College's Jack Huck Continuing Education Center, 285 S. 68th St. Place.

This experiential camp is for creative, innovative, tech-savvy and curious kids ages 10 to 13 who are eager to make a difference with their ideas while having fun. It will be led by Juan P. Casimiro, an international expert on youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, education and mindfulness.

The camp includes daily lunch and snacks, training, workbooks, follow-up support, a pitch competition, awards ceremony and other activities.

Event organizer Terri Krolikowski is sponsoring 20 kids at $500 each. For more information and to register your child, contact Krolikowski at 402-430-9754 or tjkroli.idealhealth@gmail.com.

+1 
Juan Casimiro

Juan Casimiro

 COURTESY PHOTOS
+1 
Terri Krolikowski

Terri Krolikowski

 COURTESY PHOTOS
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News