Camp for aspiring kid entrepreneurs starts Monday

There's still time to register for a Biznovator Camp for aspiring kid entrepreneurs, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 14-17, and from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Southeast Community College's Jack Huck Continuing Education Center, 285 S. 68th St. Place.

This experiential camp is for creative, innovative, tech-savvy and curious kids ages 10 to 13 who are eager to make a difference with their ideas while having fun. It will be led by Juan P. Casimiro, an international expert on youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, education and mindfulness.

The camp includes daily lunch and snacks, training, workbooks, follow-up support, a pitch competition, awards ceremony and other activities.

Event organizer Terri Krolikowski is sponsoring 20 kids at $500 each. For more information and to register your child, contact Krolikowski at 402-430-9754 or tjkroli.idealhealth@gmail.com.

