Butherus, Maser & Love awards scholarships

Butherus, Maser & Love recognizes and congratulates its 2022 scholarship recipients: Kathleen Subiabre of Lincoln Pius X High School, MacKenzie Nelsen of Norris and Ellianna LaMay of Raymond Central.
Established in 1994, this scholarship is available to seniors who will be attending a trade school, college or university in Nebraska. The three recipients were chosen from nominations of high school seniors in Lincoln and the surrounding area.
Selections were made by Butherus, Maser & Love based on the following criteria:
- Ranks in top half of his/her class;
- Demonstrates qualities of citizenship, leadership and civic responsibility;
- Participates actively in extracurricular activities;
- Demonstrates a need for financial assistance; and
- Attends a Nebraska school of higher education.
For more information, call 402-488-0934.