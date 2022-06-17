 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Butherus, Maser & Love awards scholarships

Butherus, Maser & Love recognizes and congratulates its 2022 scholarship recipients: Kathleen Subiabre of Lincoln Pius X High School, MacKenzie Nelsen of Norris and Ellianna LaMay of Raymond Central.

Established in 1994, this scholarship is available to seniors who will be attending a trade school, college or university in Nebraska. The three recipients were chosen from nominations of high school seniors in Lincoln and the surrounding area.

Selections were made by Butherus, Maser & Love based on the following criteria:

- Ranks in top half of his/her class;

- Demonstrates qualities of citizenship, leadership and civic responsibility;

- Participates actively in extracurricular activities;

- Demonstrates a need for financial assistance; and

- Attends a Nebraska school of higher education.

For more information, call 402-488-0934.

