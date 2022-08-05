BUSINESS NOTE: Pure Movement dancer exudes confidence

Stephanie Wiese marvels at the confidence her daughter Chloe exhibits when she takes the floor at Pure Movement Dance.

Her mom and her dance instructors have watched the 13-year-old Lincoln dancer flourish in terms of talent and confidence. When it came time to evaluate each student’s growth at the northwest Lincoln dance studio, the incoming eighth-grader at North American Martyrs School emerged from the field: Chloe Wiese has been named the studio’s Dancer of the Year.

Her instructors say it’s a well-deserved accolade based in part on hard work, improvement and attitude.

“Her instructors say she’s not reluctant to step outside her comfort zone and push herself,” said the mother of this year’s honoree. “She’s always the first girl out there. She knows the dance and doesn’t have to look at the instructor.”

A dancer since the age of 4, Chloe is entering her 10th year of dance this fall and her fifth year at Pure Movement.

Sharing love of dance

Chloe says one of her long-range goals is to someday teach students at Pure Movement. Her enthusiasm epitomizes the love of dance you’ll find among the instructors at Pure Movement.

“It has been a wonderful opportunity to share our knowledge and love of dance with children around our community,” said Director Rhea Gill, who opened the studio at North 21st and Fletcher Avenue in 2000 and has been a professor of dance at Doane University for more than two decades. “We have trained dancers in many techniques and developed diverse training programs to support different learning styles.”

Pure Movement students are instructed by Lincoln’s largest and most diverse staff, ensuring students have an inclusive and well-rounded training ground with specialized instruction.

Focus on education

Pure Movement’s focus has always been on education, providing students with the best possible training and resources, said Gill, who has been executive director of a national program that was part of New York’s Lincoln Center Institute.

Seven years ago, she founded Nebraska’s only pre-professional nonprofit contemporary dance company for youth, the “Nebraska Contemporary Dance Theater.”

To learn more about Pure Movement Dance, email info@puremovementdance.com.