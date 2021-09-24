Bubba's Closet collecting winter coats for students in need

Every year, the Lincoln Public Schools Elementary Principals Network organizes and distributes winter clothing through the Bubba’s Closet event. This year’s event will once again look a little different due to the ongoing pandemic.

Families who are in need of winter coats for their pre-school and elementary-age children are asked to fill out a form at bit.ly/Bubbas2021 by Friday, Oct. 1, indicating the child’s size, age and school. Elementary principals cannot guarantee a new coat for every child, but they will do their best to fulfill as many requests as possible. Coats will be distributed to students through their school in late October or early November.

Those who are interested in donating to Bubba’s Closet this year are encouraged to give through the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools Fund a Need campaign: bit.ly/donatecoats21. Funds raised will be used to help fill the coat requests from families. Donations of new coats (with tags still on the garment) will also be accepted at each elementary school. Please call the school office ahead of time to arrange dropping off the donation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0