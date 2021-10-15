Bryan Girl Scouts accepting donations for Food Fight

Girl Scouts at Bryan Community Focus Program are having a food fight—and not a traditional one. The troop is participating in Food Bank of Lincoln’s "Food Fight! Food Drive" and asking the community to help them reach their goal.

The overall Food Fight goal is for participating organizations to collect 30,000 pounds of food for the Food Bank of Lincoln, which equals about 40,000 meals.

At Bryan, Girl Scout Outreach Troop 82436 is leading the Food Fight initiative for Spirit Week and invites students, parents, families of students, and the Lincoln community to donate non-perishable food through Nov. 8. Food collected at the school will help students in need.

Those who wish to donate at Bryan can bring food items to the school office. Donations are also being accepted at the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Service Center, 8230 Beechwood Drive.

Girl Scouts Outreach Specialist Nichole Vesely is available to pick up donations from Lincoln community members or businesses by request. Contact her at 402-875-4340 or nvesely@girlscoutsnebraska.org.

Each year, the Girl Scouts Community Outreach Program provides Girl Scouting in Nebraska communities for those who would otherwise not be able to participate due to financial or other barriers.