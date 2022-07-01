 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broderson, Simpson receive Optimist Club scholarships

Carson Broderson of Norris High School and Kynlie Simpson of Lincoln Southwest High School have been named winners of Optimist Club of Lincoln scholarships. Both plan to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall. The club gives two $5,000 scholarships each year. To apply, go to EducationQuest at 1300 O St. or visit www.educationquest.org for information.

