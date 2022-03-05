Bright Lights summer camps registration opens today

Bright Lights Summer Learning Adventures' registration for 2022 camps opens at 8 a.m. today, March 5, at brightlights.org.

Bright Lights has offered hands-on, STEAM-infused (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) summer learning experiences for students in K-8th grades for 35 years with topics ranging from art and science to robotics, literature, engineering, sports, culinary and others.

The 2022 summer camps will take place over five weeks: June 6-10, June 13-17, June 20-24, June 27-July 1 and July 11-15. Roper Elementary School, 2323 S. Coddington Ave., will be the main site with additional community locations around Lincoln. Before Care and Lunch Care services will also be available at select locations.

Two of the more popular returning camps are Hogwarts and Robotics.

A full-day camp for students who’ve completed grades 3-6, young wizards and witches will report to the Hogwarts castle for opening ceremonies. Students will experience the magic of the Sorting Hat, learn to play Quidditch and tackle trivia.

In Robotics camp, students in grades 4-8 will spend the day using Lego robotics technology – the Lego Mindstorms Robot Inventor, to build robots and create new designs.

New this year are Go Wild: Design Your Own Zoo; Roll On: Skating and More; and Culinary Challenge.

Designed for students who have finished grades 3-5, Go Wild Camp will ask questions that determine where your imaginary zoo is located, what animals you house and what types of food your visitors will have.

Roll On: Skating and More will keep the good times rolling on eight wheels as students in grades 4-7 learn to roller skate and play various roller sports. Experience is not required.

Culinary Challenge is conducted in partnership with Southeast Community College’s Culinary and Hospitality program. Students in grades 6-8 will explore different topics each week, ranging from baking bread to creating an Italian feast.

Need-based scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis as long as funds are available. The application deadline is May 1. For a complete schedule, more information and to register, visit brightlights.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0