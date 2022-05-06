Bright Lights camp assistants find fun volunteering

The camp assistant reassures the kindergartner, asking his name and inviting him to sit by him. Later, he makes time to ask the boy what he’s building in his LEGO WeDo Robotics camp.

These are just a couple glimpses of what it’s like to be a Bright Lights camp assistant. The experience of engaging campers in grades K-8 in hands-on learning keeps many coming back.

The Egan sisters volunteered for several years, traveling from Florida each summer due to their family’s fireworks business. This year another set of sisters, Fatima and Zainib Al-Jayashi, will assist Adventures Through Time teacher Shelley Clayburn for the third year in a row, at their request.

Nearly 40 percent of camp assistant volunteers registered for summer 2022 are returners, but there is plenty of room for newbies looking to serve one or more weeks.

Ava Regnier, a junior at Lincoln East High School, has volunteered with half-day camps like Party with the Penguins, Diggin’ up Dinos and also as an office assistant.

“I am volunteering again this summer because I have had a lot of fun in the past, and I really enjoy working with the students,” Regnier said. The service hours she’ll earn for school are just a bonus, she added.

“Bright Lights is fun because you get to meet a bunch of new people within the staff and students,” Regnier shared. “The students want to be there and want to learn, which makes the job more fun.”

Regnier’s people skills have come a long way because of the experience, she explained.

“I learned how to better communicate with people,” she said. “When I started, I was really shy and didn’t really like to interact with people. But when I started working with the students and teachers, I had to actually interact with them. I started to come out of my shell after that, and now I’m not as shy as I was then.”

Regnier recommends volunteering for anyone as a great way to get out into the community and meet people you wouldn’t have met otherwise. “You can also learn about different cultures, life situations, etc.,” she added.

Students currently in eighth grade and up, as well as adults, are welcome to apply at www.BrightLights.org/assistants. Camp interest areas still available include skateboarding, roller sports, robotics, science, art, literature and engineering. For more information, email campassist@brightlights.org or call 402-420-1115, ext. 49.

