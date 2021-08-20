Bridgestone donates $375K to the Boys & Girls Clubs

Area kids are starting back to school, but many were able to get through the summer with the help of Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County and a very special donation.

Bridgestone Retail Operations recently donated $375,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help support summer operations amid increased expenses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County was one of 24 recipients across the country to receive part of the funding.

Many Boys & Girls Clubs across the country see an increase in daily attendance during the summer months, as kids and teens depend on their local club for all-day programming and two full meals. Boys & Girls Club of Lincoln/Lancaster County can now cover the increasing cost of food, supplies and staffing support.

