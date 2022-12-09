 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Choir Christmas concert Sunday at Saint Paul UMC

Lincoln Boys Choir

The Lincoln Boys Choirs will perform Sunday at Saint Paul United Methodist Church.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Lincoln Boys Choir will perform its 20th annual holiday concert, “I Wish You Christmas,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 11th and M streets.

Choir members have been preparing holiday repertoire including both familiar favorites and newer arrangements. All three choirs will begin the performance with a festive arrangement of “Hark, The Herald Angels Sing,” accompanied by both pianists, Plymouth Brass and percussion. Nancy L. Schoen will play the McKinley Memorial Chimes from the church tower prior to the concert.

At the close of the concert, all three choirs will perform “Night of Silence,” accompanied by both piano and organ. The arrangement will showcase the unique qualities of each of the three choirs and invites the audience to participate in singing as well.

Tickets are available at www.lincolnboyschoir.org.

