Boy Scouts of America honors 4 Elbert K. Fretwell educators

The Boy Scouts of America’s Salt Valley District-Cornhusker Council has awarded the National Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Award to four Lincoln educators.

Dr. Fretwell, the award's namesake, was an early leader of the U.S. Scouting movement and a leading scholar in education, focusing on the value of extracurricular opportunities to improve educational outcomes.

Each educator was nominated by students, and the nominee's outstanding work to inspire students and showcase the Scout Oath and Law in their everyday work with youth was verified by supervisors.

Each educator was honored with a medallion, certificate and plaque presented Feb. 13 at the BSA Salt Valley Awards Recognition Virtual Banquet.

Here are the honorees, along with students' nomination highlights:

Mark Boysen, fifth grade teacher at Maxey Elementary School, is friendly, helpful, kind and cheerful, even when teaching during a pandemic. He makes learning fun. He goes out of his way to positively reinforce good behavior in his students as well. Mark is also an active community member who listens to colleagues and brings forth new ideas and ways to help everyone grow and succeed.