Boy Scouts of America honors 4 Elbert K. Fretwell educators

The Boy Scouts of America’s Salt Valley District-Cornhusker Council has awarded the National Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Award to four Lincoln educators.
Dr. Fretwell, the award's namesake, was an early leader of the U.S. Scouting movement and a leading scholar in education, focusing on the value of extracurricular opportunities to improve educational outcomes.
Each educator was nominated by students, and the nominee's outstanding work to inspire students and showcase the Scout Oath and Law in their everyday work with youth was verified by supervisors.
Each educator was honored with a medallion, certificate and plaque presented Feb. 13 at the BSA Salt Valley Awards Recognition Virtual Banquet.
Here are the honorees, along with students' nomination highlights:
Mark Boysen, fifth grade teacher at Maxey Elementary School, is friendly, helpful, kind and cheerful, even when teaching during a pandemic. He makes learning fun. He goes out of his way to positively reinforce good behavior in his students as well. Mark is also an active community member who listens to colleagues and brings forth new ideas and ways to help everyone grow and succeed.
Dr. Lynn Fuller, principal at Roper Elementary School, has been a great advocate for every student at Roper Elementary. With an enrollment of nearly 1000 students, Dr. Fuller connects with everyone of them. Dr. Fuller embraces the diversity of this large school by encouraging teamwork, self confidence as well as unity, making all students proud to be a Roper Rocket.
Hannah Meyer, sixth grade humanities teacher at Goodrich Middle School, is hardworking, an advocate, dedicated, engaging, creative and ensures the best education for her students. She takes curriculum and relates it to everyday life, to build a foundation of understanding of current and historical events so that students may make informed decisions not just at school but also in their personal lives. She strives for every student to achieve and set high goals!
Sherry West, math instructor/department chair for Southeast High School, treats each and every student with respect and consideration, as she understands each individual’s needs and style of learning. Her flexible class structure relates to every kind of learner, as students take notes, lead discussions and take part in individual or group work. Sherry communicates and builds relationships with her students. She encourages them to go beyond simple learning, take risks and learn from their mistakes to gain a quality and meaningful education. Sherry represents Lincoln Southeast and the Lincoln Public Schools with honor, dignity and pride.
The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by teaching the values of the Scout Oath and Law. The BSA created the Fretwell award to honor professionals in education who exemplify good character and inspire students to do likewise.