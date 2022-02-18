Boy Scouts honor 4 educators with Fretwell awards

The Boy Scouts of America’s Salt Valley District-Cornhusker Council has awarded the National Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Award to four Lincoln educators.

Dr. Fretwell, the award's namesake, was an early leader of the U.S. Scouting movement and a leading scholar in education, focusing on the value of extracurricular opportunities to improve educational outcomes.

Each educator was nominated by students, and the nominee's outstanding work to inspire students and showcase the Scout Oath and Law in their everyday work with youth was verified by supervisors.

Each educator was honored with a medallion, certificate and plaque presented Feb. 18 at the BSA Salt Valley Awards Recognition Virtual Banquet.

Following are the award winners, along with students' nomination highlights:

Nathan Armagost, physical education teacher at Pyrtle Elementary School, is a person of high moral character who puts the needs of staff and students before himself. Armagost is completely invested in the school community and participates in committees to help the school be a safe place, where students and staff members are respectful and responsible. He only wants the best for all of those around him, and he steps up to help with student plans and works with all students to be successful.

Alicia Burmood, a sixth and seventh grade information technology teacher at Scott Middle School, doesn’t just discourage the bad behaviors like all other teachers. She also encourages good behavior. She has always enabled students to go above and beyond the requirements. She continues to encourage her team and fellow colleagues to do more and inspires all around her.

Mark James, a science teacher in the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program, always encourages his students to do the best they can, no matter what. He always makes sure that every student is well taught and understands the material. He is a key component of the community at SFP.

Craig Patzel, principal of Waverly Intermediate Schools, is friendly and helpful to his students and their parents. All he asks is for students to "do their best." Patzel holds students accountable in a caring way. He is a very calm and trusted colleague. He continues to strive to grow and learn from all around him, and continues to advocate and celebrate his entire staff and students.

The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by teaching the values of the Scout Oath and Law. The BSA created the Fretwell award to honor professionals in education who exemplify good character and inspire students to do likewise.

The Fretwell award recipients are wonderful examples of educators who will long remain in the memories of many students.

