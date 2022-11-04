 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boo at the Zoo draws record attendance

  • 0
Boo at the Zoo draws record attendance

A total of 21,280 guests donned costumes and walked through the Boo at the Zoo fundraiser for the Lincoln Children's Zoo Oct. 26-30. It was a record-breaking year for attendance, according to Erin Lenz, the zoo’s director of communications. The previous highest attendance was 20,848 in 2016. New additions this year were a fog machine by the play stream, new decorations, a snack cart outside the zoo entrance and a cart inside the zoo that sold bubble wands. Boo at the Zoo is Lincoln’s largest trick-or-treat event with 36 booths sponsored by local businesses handing out candy and coupons. All of the money raised during Boo at the Zoo supports the zoo and its animals. Watch for more details and photos in the December L Magazine when it gets distributed Nov. 27.

 PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News