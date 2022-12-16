Bohlings receive December Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named Lon and Carol Bohling of North Bend as winners of the December “Heart of 4-H Award” recognizing outstanding volunteer service.

They have volunteered with 4-H for over 40 years. In Dodge County, Carol was a 20-year club leader, and they both served on 4-H Council and in various other roles. In Lancaster County, they have helped for 10 years in a variety of ways:

• Leading project activities and assisting with community service projects for the Clever Clovers 4-H club;

• Helping staff shifts at Lancaster County 4-H Council’s food stand at the Lancaster County Super Fair; and

• Working with Lancaster County 4-H Council’s Chicken Dinner and Silent Auction fundraisers at Super Fair.

“We love seeing the potential in each child,” said Carol. “4-H gives them the opportunity to grow and learn life skills. It is rewarding to see them progress through projects and enhance their skills."

Added Lon: “Our favorite experience is seeing the excitement of a 4-H’er when they succeed at a project and are awarded a ribbon at the county fair or a contest. We grew up in a 4-H family and are giving back what someone provided for us. Carol’s mother and dad were each 4-H leaders.”

The Bohlings are parents of Lancaster County 4-H Council’s current president, Sara Hansen, and grandparents of two members of the Clever Clovers club.