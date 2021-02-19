 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black History Month Choral Celebration postponed
View Comments

Black History Month Choral Celebration postponed

{{featured_button_text}}

The Black History Month Choral Celebration, featuring the University Singers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn Korff School of Music, has been rescheduled from Feb. 23 to March 4.

There will continue to be no in-person audience, but the event, which will feature choral music by Black composers, will still be live webcast starting at 7:30 p.m. from Kimball Recital Hall.

For a full listing of University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music events and the link to the webcast, visit music.unl.edu.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News