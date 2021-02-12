 Skip to main content
Black History Month Choral Celebration online Feb. 23
The University Singers

The University Singers.

 COURTESY PHOTO

University Singers, the historic flagship choral ensemble of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music, will present an eclectic concert (abiding by current COVID-19 health protocols) of choral music by Black composers at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 live from Kimball Recital Hall. 

Current and living composers will be represented, and almost half of the literature was created by female composers. Traditional and familiar pieces in the Spiritual and Gospel style, along with new music in contemporary and popular styles, will be represented in this Black History Month Choral Celebration event.

The concert will be approximately 30 minutes in length and viewable online via live webcast: https://arts.unl.edu/music/webcast/black-history-month-choral-celebration-u-singers-all-collegiate. There will be no in-person audience. 

