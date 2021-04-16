Bison donates sports equipment to area high schools

Bison Inc. recently announced a new donation program to help boost pandemic-stressed sports equipment budgets at Lincoln-area high schools.

Nick Cusick, founder and CEO of Lincoln-based Bison, read the March 14 Lincoln Journal Star article “The games go on, but pandemic put a big dent in high school athletic budgets” and decided to take action. The article notes that schools, including Lincoln Public Schools, traditionally depend on ticket and concession sales to buy athletic equipment. But these sources of revenue were reduced by about 50% due to restrictions on attendance, plus many booster club fundraisers have been canceled because of safety concerns.

“Bison is excited to offer $1,000 in ‘Bison Bucks’ to 16 local high schools that can be used to purchase Bison basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports equipment through their preferred Nebraska-based sporting goods dealer,” Cusick said.

Bison will distribute the donations to each athletic director, and certificates can be used until the end of the calendar year.

As a longtime supporter of the National Federation of State High School Associations and current exclusive corporate partner for the sport of basketball, Cusick said, “Bison is proud of the impact we play both in high school athletes’ development as players and as students.”