Bilingual liaisons topic of LPS Learning Lunch Jan. 19
“Cultural Perspectives and the Role of LPS Bilingual Liaisons” is the topic of the next Lincoln Public Schools Learning Lunch virtual presentation at noon Wednesday, Jan. 19. A question-and-answer session will follow around 12:30 p.m.

With the ever-changing demographics within LPS, currently serving students and families representing 152 countries and speaking 130 languages, LPS must be ready to provide language and cultural support. A panel of LPS bilingual liaisons representing seven of the major ethnic groups in this community will provide a glimpse into their roles and responsibilities when working with immigrant and refugee families.

For more information and the complete Learning Lunch lineup, visit https://home.lps.org/communications/learning-lunch/.

