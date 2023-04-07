Bettenhausen has volunteered for two years in Nebraska but previously was a project leader in Missouri. She is leader of the Prairie Explorers 4-H club, which includes Clovers Kids (ages 5-7) and traditional 4-H’ers (age 8 and up). The club meets twice a month – once for a youth-led business meeting, songs, games and demonstrations, and once for a project, service or field trip. The club is being recognized as a 2022 Nebraska 4-H Club of Excellence.

“I love getting to help my club members learn to lead,” she said. “It is really rewarding to see them grow in leadership and personal confidence. It is so fun to introduce the members to new project areas and to watch them develop new skills. It is awesome to see kids go from barely speaking at all to completing a demonstration up in front of everyone. The club camaraderie is really neat to experience, especially around fair time or with service opportunities.”