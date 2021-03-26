Belmont Elementary TRACKS Empowerment scholars honored

Peter Ferguson, who created the program in 2006 as a community volunteer, for the last 14 years has continued to facilitate via his role as Lincoln Public Schools coordinator of youth development. The experience utilizes a strength-based approach to help scholars enhance: 1) their self-identity, 2) their self-advocacy and leadership skills, and 3) their vision. The overarching purpose is to empower all participants to reach their academic and life potential.

"Without question, these last two years have been unique, but so was the first year, the fifth year, as was the tenth," Ferguson said. "As John Lewis said, 'We may not have chosen the time, but the time has chosen us.'

"The 250-plus alumni did not get to choose their TRACKS year or circumstances, but when they were selected, they answered the call," Ferguson continued. "It is these unique times that put forward something special, and like the prior groups, I have no doubt this group will shine."

2020 TRACKS alumnus Eveline provided words of encouragement to this year's inductees, saying "Always release your beautiful voices in the air and send that message."