Belmont Elementary TRACKS Empowerment scholars honored

"We may not have chosen the time, but the time has chosen us." -- John Lewis
This quote by the late John Lewis, a civil rights icon and Georgia congressman, sums up the calling of the 14th edition of the Belmont Elementary School TRACKS Empowerment Leadership Group.
The 2021 group comes at the heels of the 2020 edition, which took place virtually when in March, in- and out-of-class experiences were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to district COVID protocols, a virtual Nomination/Orientation Celebration was held March 18 for the Belmont TRACKS Empowerment Leadership Group's newest inductees. The celebration included scholars, families, staff, administration and others inducting the most recent members into this unique scholar brother and sisterhood.
This year's TRACKS theme – #202WON – was adopted from Keith Brown, aka Mr. I'M Possible. Brown, a sought-after professional speaker, consultant, change agent, award-winning author and Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, made a connection with the Belmont Community scholars, staff and parents. His universal theme #202WON speaks to the triumph they have overcome. It addresses how each brings to the program and year an attitude and effort to win the year with their talent, respect, ambition, commitment and knowledge.
The engagement began with a welcome and words from Belmont Principal Kim Rosenthal. "All of you scholars are our future, and it is a bright one!" said Rosenthal.
Peter Ferguson, who created the program in 2006 as a community volunteer, for the last 14 years has continued to facilitate via his role as Lincoln Public Schools coordinator of youth development. The experience utilizes a strength-based approach to help scholars enhance: 1) their self-identity, 2) their self-advocacy and leadership skills, and 3) their vision. The overarching purpose is to empower all participants to reach their academic and life potential.
"Without question, these last two years have been unique, but so was the first year, the fifth year, as was the tenth," Ferguson said. "As John Lewis said, 'We may not have chosen the time, but the time has chosen us.'
"The 250-plus alumni did not get to choose their TRACKS year or circumstances, but when they were selected, they answered the call," Ferguson continued. "It is these unique times that put forward something special, and like the prior groups, I have no doubt this group will shine."
2020 TRACKS alumnus Eveline provided words of encouragement to this year's inductees, saying "Always release your beautiful voices in the air and send that message."
The evening's highlight was the reading by teachers of the scholar nominations, which spoke to the scholars' respective strengths, the challenges they have committed to address, and where they will be when successful. For example:
"I can't wait to see everything that you accomplish throughout your educational journey and in life."
"Everywhere she goes, she brings good vibes, a loving heart, generous hands, a great sense of humor, a hard work ethic and a caring soul."
"He knows that having high expectations helps challenge people to be their very best."
These and other words from the TRACKS nominations brought forward smiles from scholars, parents and siblings, Zoom "chat" notes of appreciation and different modes of virtual affirmation emojis.
"We are super elated to be introducing these 12 amazing kids to you and all the amazing things we (teachers) see in them," said Annie McKeighan, Belmont fourth grade team leader.
The 2020 Belmont Elementary TRACKS Empowerment Scholars will meet weekly through mid-May and take part in an experiential experience with focus on leadership pillars of accountability learning, service to others, and empowering their and others overall purpose. Selected 2021 scholars are Huzifa Koudy, Yusur Almahdi, Janise Rosas, Jaywillion Lipscomb, Amaya Seaman, Ximena Herrera Perez, Andrias Fallah Salo, Andy Venegas De Luna, Sincere Walker-Brown, Neama Koko, Joslyn Fox, and Mikah Sabala.