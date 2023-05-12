The Nebraska Press Association Foundation has awarded the Allen J. Beermann Scholarship Award to Jacob Vanderford of Lincoln.

Vanderford is the first recipient of this $2,500 scholarship, presented from memorial funds donated in memory of Linda Beermann, who died Nov. 25.

Allen Beermann presented the scholarship certificate to Vanderford during the Nebraska Press Association’s 150th anniversary banquet April 14 at the annual NPA convention in Lincoln.

Under the established guidelines for this scholarship, the recipient must be a Nebraska high school graduate enrolled at a Nebraska-based college or university majoring in community journalism.

Vanderford is a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications, with a double major in Sports Media & Communications and Advertising & Public Relations. Jacob is the son of Jon and Taryn Vanderford of Lincoln.