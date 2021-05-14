Bargain bikes help kids in need

James Boyce appreciates the value of owning a bicycle.

He grew up relying on one for transportation to school, work and recreation.

When he read a recent Lincoln Journal Star article about the Lincoln Bike Kitchen’s need for more bikes to repair and donate to children enrolled at Community Learning Centers in the Lincoln Public Schools, he felt a need to give back to the community. He looked at the Specialized Rockhopper he currently owns, reflected on a life filled with more than 30 years of bike-riding, and decided to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged children.

When he discovered that Star City Recycling owner Garen Miller had a number of bikes for sale through the Facebook Marketplace, the 38-year-old enterprise architect at TELCOR decided the time to act had arrived. The stars seemed to align:

- The Lincoln Bike Kitchen needed more bikes to repair and give away; and

- Star City Recycling had a mounting number of bikes destined for recycling.

Boyce took his philanthropic proposal to two of his co-workers, who shared their colleague’s willingness to put a number of bikes in the hands of kids who don’t own them.