Bargain bikes help kids in need

James Boyce appreciates the value of owning a bicycle.
He grew up relying on one for transportation to school, work and recreation.
When he read a recent Lincoln Journal Star article about the Lincoln Bike Kitchen’s need for more bikes to repair and donate to children enrolled at Community Learning Centers in the Lincoln Public Schools, he felt a need to give back to the community. He looked at the Specialized Rockhopper he currently owns, reflected on a life filled with more than 30 years of bike-riding, and decided to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged children.
When he discovered that Star City Recycling owner Garen Miller had a number of bikes for sale through the Facebook Marketplace, the 38-year-old enterprise architect at TELCOR decided the time to act had arrived. The stars seemed to align:
- The Lincoln Bike Kitchen needed more bikes to repair and give away; and
- Star City Recycling had a mounting number of bikes destined for recycling.
Boyce took his philanthropic proposal to two of his co-workers, who shared their colleague’s willingness to put a number of bikes in the hands of kids who don’t own them.
Boyce shared his plans during a phone call to Star City Recycling, where Miller initially agreed to sell Boyce the bikes at $10 each. When he discovered that Boyce was going to donate the bikes to the Lincoln Bike Kitchen, he sweetened the deal, agreeing to donate one bike for each one Boyce bought for $10.
Boyce and his two co-workers cobbled together $220. Coupled with the recycling business’s generosity, 44 bikes were transported to the Lincoln Bike Kitchen, where volunteers will work to make them road-ready. Star City Recycling went a step further by agreeing to transport the bikes to the Lincoln Bike Kitchen.
A wheelie good deal, indeed.
“When I saw the article on the Lincoln Bike Kitchen, I wanted to see what I could do to support the kids in our community,” said Boyce. “Having grown up on a bicycle for transportation, I know how big of a deal having a bike is, so I felt that this was an opportunity to try to give back locally and help out a great cause.”
James Boyce’s interest in bike-riding was instilled in him at an early age. His father, Bob Boyce, is a longtime member and former president of the Great Plains Bicycling Club.