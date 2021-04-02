Babies born in 2020 to receive Meadowlark savings pledge funds

In April, the Nebraska State Treasurer's office will give a $50 Meadowlark Savings Pledge account contribution to each Nebraska child born in 2020.

Families will receive a letter from the state treasurer announcing their qualification for the Meadowlark program. More information about the program can be found at NEST529.com/Meadowlark.

“The Meadowlark program is a starting point for families as they begin their child’s educational savings journey,” said John Murante, Nebraska state treasurer. “Research from Washington University in St. Louis shows that a child with an education savings account between $1 to $499 before reaching college age is roughly four times more likely to graduate from college than a child with no savings account. Meadowlark and NEST savings accounts are an easy way to put them on the right track now."

